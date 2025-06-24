Jaiden Robinson: Concerns grow for missing Leeds teenager
Jaiden Robinson has been reported missing from the Rothwell area of the city.
It is believed the 16-year-old is wearing a black hooded tracksuit and Nike Air Max trainers with an orange logo.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jaiden’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist in ongoing enquiries to locate him safe and well.
* Anyone who believes they may have seen Jaiden or anyone who knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1951 of the 10th June.
