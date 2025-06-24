Police are appealing for information to locate a missing teenage boy from Leeds.

Jaiden Robinson has been reported missing from the Rothwell area of the city.

It is believed the 16-year-old is wearing a black hooded tracksuit and Nike Air Max trainers with an orange logo.

Jaiden Robinson. | WYP

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jaiden’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist in ongoing enquiries to locate him safe and well.

* Anyone who believes they may have seen Jaiden or anyone who knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1951 of the 10th June.