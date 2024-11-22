Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a major emergency services response in a Wakefield town over fears that a man had fallen into the River Aire during the cold blast.

Police are appealing for information following the concern for safety call about a male seen near the River Aire in Knottingley last night (Thursday).

A call was received at 7:41pm stating that a male had been seen on the wrong side of the bridge over the River Aire a short time earlier. The person who had seen the male reported hearing sounds which suggested he had entered the water, but did not witness this.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene and a a search was made, including the use of the underwater search unit. No one was located in the water.

Further enquiries will be made today, including reviewing CCTV opportunities in the area.

The man was reportedly seen on the wrong side of the bridge over the River Aire in Knottingley | Google

Detective Inspector Heather Shearer said: “With the temperatures overnight, it is clearly very concerning that we have had a report that someone may have gone into the water. Currently this is the only report we have had, and we have not had any reports of any missing people in the Knottingley area.

“I would urge anyone who has seen a man near the river in Knottingley yesterday evening to please report this to us.

“Similarly, if you believe you were the male sighted on the bridge then please come forward urgently to confirm that you are safe and well.”

Information can be provided to Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1531 of 21 November.