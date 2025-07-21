Woman dies in Leeds after falling from horse in 'tragic incident' in Newsam Green
Shortly after 10am yesterday morning (Sunday), police were called by the ambulance service to a report that a woman had been injured after falling from a horse near Bullerthorpe Lane, Newsam Green, Leeds.
Officers attended and the woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. She died in the evening.
It was reported that a dog had been present near to the horse before the woman fell. The owner of the dog remained on the scene.
The horse ran away but was located safe and uninjured a short time later.
Officers are working to establish the circumstances of what happened, and the investigation remains in its early stages.
Senior Investigating Officer Superintendent Emma Winfield said: “This was a tragic incident where a woman has sadly lost her life, and our thoughts remain with her family who are being supported by specialist officers.
“We are currently working to establish the events leading up to the incident. I would ask anyone with any information to please come forward.”
Anyone with information can contact Leeds District CID online through the LiveChat function or by calling 101 quoting log 553 of July 20.
