A woman has died in Leeds after falling from a horse in what police have called a “tragic incident”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 10am yesterday morning (Sunday), police were called by the ambulance service to a report that a woman had been injured after falling from a horse near Bullerthorpe Lane, Newsam Green, Leeds.

Officers attended and the woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. She died in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crash resulted in Bullerthorpe Lane, Leeds, becoming "partially obstructed" on May 21 as a woman was rushed to hospital. Photo: Google. | Google

It was reported that a dog had been present near to the horse before the woman fell. The owner of the dog remained on the scene.

The horse ran away but was located safe and uninjured a short time later.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of what happened, and the investigation remains in its early stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer Superintendent Emma Winfield said: “This was a tragic incident where a woman has sadly lost her life, and our thoughts remain with her family who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We are currently working to establish the events leading up to the incident. I would ask anyone with any information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Leeds District CID online through the LiveChat function or by calling 101 quoting log 553 of July 20.