Residents have been evacuated from their homes after the bomb disposal unit was called to a street near Leeds.

At 3:51pm today (November 22), police received a report of an old hand grenade having been found during a clear out of a property on Hillside Close, Addingham, Ilkley.

A cordon has been put in place on Hillside Close, Addingham, Ilkley. | Google

Emergency services have attended the scene and a cordon has been put in place.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution while Army bomb disposal experts are awaited at the scene.”