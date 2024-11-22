Hillside Close Ilkley: Residents evacuated as bomb disposal unit called to street near Leeds
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents have been evacuated from their homes after the bomb disposal unit was called to a street near Leeds.
At 3:51pm today (November 22), police received a report of an old hand grenade having been found during a clear out of a property on Hillside Close, Addingham, Ilkley.
Emergency services have attended the scene and a cordon has been put in place.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution while Army bomb disposal experts are awaited at the scene.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.