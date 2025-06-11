A father and daughter have been confirmed to have died in a devastating fatal house fire in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have named Sohaib Ahmed, aged 38, and his daughter Manahal Ahmed, aged nine, as the two people who tragically died in Sunday’s house fire in Heckmondwike.

West Yorkshire Police say that Mr Ahmed‘s 11-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured in the fire, continues to be treated in hospital and is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries into the fire remain ongoing by Kirklees District Police on behalf of the coroner.

The fire started at a house on Russell Close in Heckmondwike on Sunday morning. | Google

Police previously said that they were called at 6.19am on Sunday morning (June 8) by the fire service to an address on Russell Close, Heckmondwike to a report of an ongoing house fire.

Officers attended the address at which an adult male and two young girls had been removed by firefighters. The girls were both taken to hospital for treatment but despite medical attention, the male was sadly determined to have died at the scene.

Tragically, the nine year old girl passed away in hospital later on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.

“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.

“While our enquiries remain ongoing we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course.

“Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues.”