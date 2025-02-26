Pellon, Halifax: Woman, 32, suffers life-changing injuries after crash

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 09:07 BST

Police are appealing for information after a woman suffered life changing injuries after a crash in Halifax.

The incident occurred around 1.14am on Saturday, February 8, on Moor End Gardens in Pellon.

A black BMW 530d was travelling away from Halifax in the direction of Moor End Gardens when it collided with a Toyota Yaris that was parked up at the side of the road.

The incident occurred around 1.14am on Saturday, February 8, on Moor End Gardens in Pellon. | Google

A 32-year-old woman, who was in the Yaris at the time of the collision, suffered serious injuries, which are described as life-changing.

A passenger in the BMW also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. It is believed other occupants of the BMW, including the driver, left the scene on foot.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those who had been in the BMW at the time of the collision and officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from Moor End Gardens or Moor End Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250074668.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

