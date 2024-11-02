Malton: Girl, 10, dies after being bitten by her family's dog

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
A 10-year-old girl has died after she was bitten by her family's dog, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police were called at 4.15pm on Friday (November 1) to the incident that happened inside the family's home in the Malton area.

The girl suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, the force said.

A family member secured the dog inside a car before emergency services arrived, it added.

The animal was later seized by officers who took it to secure kennels where it remains, and it is being assessed as part of the investigation.

Officers were called to the scene by ambulance crews.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the girl's family and friends at this very distressing time. Officers are supporting the family while inquiries continue.

"We also urge people not to speculate about the incident, respect the family's privacy and allow them to grieve in peace.

"We will provide more information when we are able to."

