Garforth crash: Car collides with traffic lights as two-vehicle collision closes Leeds Road
The Kippax-bound B6137 Leeds Road by the junction with the A63 Selby Road in Garforth was closed following the two-car collision.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Leeds Road, Garforth at 10.57am to reports of a road traffic incident involving two vehicles.
“One of the cars was in collision with street furniture including a traffic light.
“Emergency services attended and one of the vehicles was recovered.”
The road was reportedly reopened in both directions at 12.45pm.
