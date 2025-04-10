Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency crews responded after a car collided with a traffic light in a Leeds town this morning.

The Kippax-bound B6137 Leeds Road by the junction with the A63 Selby Road in Garforth was closed following the two-car collision.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Leeds Road, Garforth at 10.57am to reports of a road traffic incident involving two vehicles.

The crash happened at the junction of Leeds Road and Selby Road in Garforth.

“One of the cars was in collision with street furniture including a traffic light.

“Emergency services attended and one of the vehicles was recovered.”

The road was reportedly reopened in both directions at 12.45pm.