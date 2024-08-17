Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of ongoing enquiries to locate a woman who was last seen over two weeks ago.

Chelsea Scales, who is from the Dewsbury area, was reported missing on Thursday, August 15, but the current last confirmed sighting of her was in the Burley area of Leeds on Wednesday, July 31.

Chelsea Scales. | WYP

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old is described as a white woman, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length, straight ginger hair.

She is known to frequent areas in Halifax and Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has seen Chelsea since 31 July or who has any information about her movements or whereabouts since that time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 538 of 15 August.