Fears grow for missing Leeds teenagers thought to be together
Charlotte Hewitt, 14, and Daisy Bo Collins, 13, were both reported missing on Friday morning (October 18) with concerns for their welfare.
Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to find them and believe they may have travelled out of the West Yorkshire area.
Charlotte is described as 5ft 2ins tall, slim build, with brown wavy shoulder length hair.
Daisy is described as 5ft 3ins tall, medium build, with long light brown hair and dark blue eyes.
Anyone who has seen the girls, either together or separately, or who has any information that could help to locate them is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 213 of October 18 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
