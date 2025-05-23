Traffic was disrupted in a Leeds neighbourhood this morning after a tree fell across the road and brought down a street light with it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawns Lane was blocked outside of New Farnley Cricket Club this morning (Friday) after the tree fell down in the early hours near the turning onto Maple Drive.

Facilities and co-ordinations communicator at the cricket club Noel Bullock said that there was disruption for those going to work and doing the school run, with the cricket club opening its gates so that cars could turn around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the council was contacted immediately and that they have since been out to remove the tree and street light column from the road.

The tree knocked down a street lamp and blocked Lawns Lane in New Farnley, Leeds. | Noel Bullock

He said: “One of our lifelong members had opened the gates so people could turnaround. No one was getting past.”

He said that the area around the fallen street light has been temporarily cordoned off. The council have since said that it is “beyond repair” and will be replaced.

Mr Bullock added that he estimates that the tree fell down “early doors” between 5am and 7am, adding: “There hasn’t been high winds so it had probably been damaged in the past and lo and behold it’s come down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Following the fall of a tree in Lawns Lane, New Farnley, which caused damage to a lamp post, council contractors attended the scene.

“The tree was cleared from the road by 9:30am this morning and the lamppost was made safe.

“An assessment of the damaged lamppost showed it was beyond repair, and it will be replaced within the next twenty working days.”