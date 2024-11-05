Enquiries are continuing after a person died on a trainline between Leeds and Doncaster.

Emergency services attended Outwood train station in the Wakefield district following reports that there was a “casualty on the tracks” on Sunday evening (November 3).

There was disruption on the line throughout the evening following the incident.

Emergency crews were called to Outwood train station on Sunday evening | Photographer Andrew Bellis.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Outwood station at around 11.15pm on Sunday, (November 3) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to their death are ongoing.”