Outwood train station: Person dies at on line between Leeds and Doncaster as enquiries ongoing

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 09:09 BST
Enquiries are continuing after a person died on a trainline between Leeds and Doncaster.

Emergency services attended Outwood train station in the Wakefield district following reports that there was a “casualty on the tracks” on Sunday evening (November 3).

There was disruption on the line throughout the evening following the incident.

Emergency crews were called to Outwood train station on Sunday eveningplaceholder image
Emergency crews were called to Outwood train station on Sunday evening | Photographer Andrew Bellis.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Outwood station at around 11.15pm on Sunday, (November 3) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to their death are ongoing.”

