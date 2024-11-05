Outwood train station: Person dies at on line between Leeds and Doncaster as enquiries ongoing
Emergency services attended Outwood train station in the Wakefield district following reports that there was a “casualty on the tracks” on Sunday evening (November 3).
There was disruption on the line throughout the evening following the incident.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Outwood station at around 11.15pm on Sunday, (November 3) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to their death are ongoing.”