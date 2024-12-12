An investigation is ongoing after a man was discovered with serious injuries in Leeds in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 4.45am this morning (Thursday), police were called by the ambulance service to a report of an injured man found on Elland Road, Leeds.

Emergency crews attended and found a man in his forties with injuries to his back and face.

He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and closures were put in place on Elland Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing to establish what took place and how the man came to be injured. Initial enquiries suggest he was assaulted in the area of New Village Way.

“A police scene remains in place on Old Road and the road closures on Elland Road have been lifted.”

Anyone with information that could assist with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Leeds CID online or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240674872.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.