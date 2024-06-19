Cutler Heights Lane, Bradford: Electric motorbike rider suffers serious injuries after crash
Officers were called at 4.24pm yesterday (June 18) by the ambulance service to a report of a serious collision on Cutler Heights Lane involving a Surron electric motorbike and a black Range Rover.
The bike rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers are currently conducting enquiries at the scene and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes while the road closure is in place.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle immediately prior to the collision. They are also asking anyone who was in the area who has a dash cam fitted to check whether they have captured any relevant footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1302 of 18 June.