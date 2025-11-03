Electric bike rider suffers serious injuries after crash with Audi near Harewood House in Leeds

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:23 GMT
The crash happened on Harrogate Road near to Harewood House on Friday, October 31. placeholder image
The crash happened on Harrogate Road near to Harewood House on Friday, October 31. | Google
A electric bike rider has been left with serious injuries after a crash in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious injury collision near to Harewood House on Friday (October 31).

It occurred at around 2.30pm on Harrogate Road and involved an electric bicycle and a black Audi Q3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The crash happened on Harrogate Road near to Harewood House on Friday, October 31.placeholder image
The crash happened on Harrogate Road near to Harewood House on Friday, October 31. | Google
Sign up to our Whatsapp Channel for the latest across Leeds

The bicycle rider, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Roads Policing Unit is investigating the collision and has asked to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage which may assist the investigation.

Please contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on our website, quoting reference 13250626874.

Related topics:Harewood HouseLeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice