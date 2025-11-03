Electric bike rider suffers serious injuries after crash with Audi near Harewood House in Leeds
Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious injury collision near to Harewood House on Friday (October 31).
It occurred at around 2.30pm on Harrogate Road and involved an electric bicycle and a black Audi Q3.
The bicycle rider, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The Roads Policing Unit is investigating the collision and has asked to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage which may assist the investigation.
Please contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on our website, quoting reference 13250626874.