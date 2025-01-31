Princess Street, Normanton: Elderly woman suffers potentially life-changing injuries after being struck by car
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police responded to the incident on Princess Street yesterday (January 30) at just after 3pm.
It is believed the woman was walking up the High Street towards Castleford Road when a black Kia Picanto struck her while she was attempting to cross Princess Street.
She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to the life-threatening, but will likely affect her for the rest of her life.
The driver of the car stopped to speak to officers at the scene.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
The West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit is investigating the incident and would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it. They are also seeking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.
Particularly, they are looking to contact the occupants of a blue car that was stationary on the High Street, waiting to continue driving towards Castleford Road.
A spokesperson said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250056682."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.