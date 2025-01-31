Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 80s suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the road.

Police responded to the incident on Princess Street yesterday (January 30) at just after 3pm.

It is believed the woman was walking up the High Street towards Castleford Road when a black Kia Picanto struck her while she was attempting to cross Princess Street.

The woman was rushed to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. | Google/National World

She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to the life-threatening, but will likely affect her for the rest of her life.

The driver of the car stopped to speak to officers at the scene.

The West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit is investigating the incident and would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it. They are also seeking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Particularly, they are looking to contact the occupants of a blue car that was stationary on the High Street, waiting to continue driving towards Castleford Road.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250056682."