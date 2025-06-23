Police are appealing for information and footage after an E bike rider was seriously injured in an incident in Leeds.

Eastern area roads policing officers are continuing to investigate the incident which took place on Broom Crescent at about 8.55am yesterday (June 22).

It occurred after the 36-year-old male rider of an orange Cerrera pedal cycle with electric power output, came off the bike.

Broom Crescent. | Google

The bike had been travelling from Broom Place to Broom Cross when the rider came off.

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone who saw the collision, the bike just before it took place, or has any footage is asked to contact Eastern area roads policing officers on 101 referencing police log 466 of 22 June.

Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat