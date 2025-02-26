Wakefield: Drivers suffer serious injuries after crash near M1

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Wakefield last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at about 9.55pm yesterday (February 25) on Huddersfield Road in West Bretton, close to junction 38 of the M1.

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta which was travelling from West Bretton and a blue Ford C-Max, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Road. | Google

The drivers and sole occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of either vehicle in the moments up to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1827 of 25 February.

Anyone with dash cam footage which may assist the investigation is also asked to get in touch.