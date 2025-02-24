Todmorden: Driver suffers serious injuries after car hits dry stone wall

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:53 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver suffered serious injuriesafter his car left the road efore hiting a dry stone wall.

The crash occured on the A646 Burnley Road at about 1.45pm on Saturday (February 22), when a white Ford Fiesta travelling from Cornholme towards Todmorden left the road and collided with a dry stone wall.

A646 Burnley Road.A646 Burnley Road.
A646 Burnley Road. | Google

The driver, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries. Police say these are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has footage which may assist is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 869 of 22 February.

Related topics:Todmorden

