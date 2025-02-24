Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver suffered serious injuriesafter his car left the road efore hiting a dry stone wall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash occured on the A646 Burnley Road at about 1.45pm on Saturday (February 22), when a white Ford Fiesta travelling from Cornholme towards Todmorden left the road and collided with a dry stone wall.

A646 Burnley Road. | Google

The driver, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries. Police say these are not thought to be life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has footage which may assist is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 869 of 22 February.