Citroen driver hospitalised after early-morning crash in north Leeds village
A driver was injured and taken to hospital after a two-car crash in an outlying Leeds village.
The collision involved a Citroen C1 and and Volvo XC40 near to Harewood Bridge and was reported shortly before 7.30am today, Saturday, March 22.
The road was closed off at the junction of the A61 and the A659.
The Citroen driver was taken to hospital, but their injuries were not thought to be serious or life threatening.
The road was closed for around four hours and was re-opened at around 11.20am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.