A driver has died after his car crashed on to railway tracks in Harrogate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police say they responded to reports at 3.19pm yesterday (July 18) that a car was on the line near Stray Rein in Harrogate.

Officers found a silver VW Golf on the tracks with one person inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A car was on the line near Stray Rein in Harrogate. | Google

The driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle was travelling in York Place before it left the road and went down the railway embankment.

Officers are "appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They asked anyone with information to email: [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12250132761.

Superintendent Andy Nunns said: "“There is currently a scene in place for collision investigation work to take place.

“We will continue to work with Network Rail and the British Transport Police to minimise disruption.

" My thoughts at this time remain very much with the man's family and I would like to thank the public for their patience.”