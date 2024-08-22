Doncaster Road, Wakefield: Woman seriously injured after being hit by a bus near city centre

Several emergency services rushed to an incident in central Wakefield on Wednesday afternoon (August 21), where a woman had sustained serious injuries after being hit by a bus.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Doncaster Road near Chantry Bridge at around 5.11pm on Wednesday to a report of a collision between a female pedestrian and a bus.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which were serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Road closures were put in place at the scene while investigation work was carried out.”

