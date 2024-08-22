Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several emergency services rushed to an incident in central Wakefield on Wednesday afternoon (August 21), where a woman had sustained serious injuries after being hit by a bus.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Doncaster Road near Chantry Bridge at around 5.11pm on Wednesday to a report of a collision between a female pedestrian and a bus.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which were serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Road closures were put in place at the scene while investigation work was carried out.”