Field Lane, Upton: Crash leaves motorcyclist fighting for life
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Upton yesterday (Friday, June 21) which resulted in a motorcyclist suffering serious injuries.
Officers were called to Field Lane in the village at 11.49am to a report of a collision involving a blue Mitsubishi L200 and an orange and black KTM off-road motorcycle. The collision occurred at the junction with Pennine View.
The motorcyclist suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or manner of driving or riding of either vehicle prior to the collision. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles involved.
Information can be passed to the Roads Policing Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 706 of 21 June.