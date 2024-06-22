Field Lane, Upton: Crash leaves motorcyclist fighting for life

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A motorcyclist has been left fighting for his life after a serious crash in a West Yorkshire village

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Upton yesterday (Friday, June 21) which resulted in a motorcyclist suffering serious injuries.

Officers were called to Field Lane in the village at 11.49am to a report of a collision involving a blue Mitsubishi L200 and an orange and black KTM off-road motorcycle. The collision occurred at the junction with Pennine View.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Field Lane at the junction with Pennine View.Field Lane at the junction with Pennine View.
Field Lane at the junction with Pennine View. | Google

The motorcyclist suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or manner of driving or riding of either vehicle prior to the collision. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles involved.

Sign up for free news and sport emails from your YEP

Information can be passed to the Roads Policing Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 706 of 21 June.

Related topics:PontefractWest Yorkshire Police