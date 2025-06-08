Coroner’s officers in are asking for help to locate the families of three men found dead.

Inquests are launched by the coroner's office into any deaths where it is believed that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Officers not only assist with the investigations but are also tasked with contacting a person's nearest relatives after their death.

Coroner's Officers in Wakefield are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people:

Wakefield's coroner's office is appealing for help to locate the family of a man in Pontefract and a man in Leeds. | National World

Royce Wilkinson, aged 68, of Esther Grove, Wakefield, WF2 8ET who sadly died on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Paul Jennings, aged 64, of Haslewood Place, Leeds, LS9 7PJ who sadly died on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Jason Jon Chester, aged 52, of Harold Road, Leeds, LS6 1PR who sadly died on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

* Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on (01924) 302180.