Leeds city centre crash: Police cordon outside Kirkgate Market after car hits pedestrian

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 17:38 BST

Disruption is being faced in Leeds city centre following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following the crash on Vicar Lane by Leeds Kirkgate Market.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has said that they were called to Vicar Lane at 4.14pm following the crash.

Police are at the scene of a crash on Vicar Lane in Leeds city centre.placeholder image
Police are at the scene of a crash on Vicar Lane in Leeds city centre. | National World

They said: “The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.

“The car driver stopped at the scene, and enquiries at the location remain ongoing by officers.

“Diversions are in place for buses and drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.”

Pictures and footage from the scene shows a police cordon in place by the junction with New Market Street and crowds have gathered.

