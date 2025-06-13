Leeds city centre crash: Police cordon outside Kirkgate Market after car hits pedestrian
A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following the crash on Vicar Lane by Leeds Kirkgate Market.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has said that they were called to Vicar Lane at 4.14pm following the crash.
They said: “The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.
“The car driver stopped at the scene, and enquiries at the location remain ongoing by officers.
Pictures and footage from the scene shows a police cordon in place by the junction with New Market Street and crowds have gathered.
