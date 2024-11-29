Police are continuing to appeal for information about Alex Wilby reported missing from Wakefield at the weekend.

The 38-year-old was last seen leaving his family address in the Ryhill area last Sunday morning and there are increasing concerns for his welfare.

He is described as approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, black jogging bottoms and white and black trainers.

As enquiries continue to locate Alex, officers are asking people living in the Ryhill, South Hiendley, Havercroft and Brierley areas to assist this investigation by checking their CCTV systems and any dash cam footage obtained between the hours of 11am and 3pm.

Detective Inspector Sarah Degnan of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alex, who has now not been seen for a considerable amount of time.

“It is out of character for him not to make contact with his family and friends for so long, and they are very concerned at his unexpected disappearance.”

* Anyone who believes they can assist with this investigation is asked to contact police on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1075 of 24 November.