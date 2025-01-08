Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any information about the whereabouts of a missing Castleford teenager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last confirmed sighting of Chris Price was in Castleford on the afternoon of Boxing Day - Thursday, December 26. He has been reported missing this week.

Chris Price. | WYP

The 17-year-old is described is approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes, brown hair and facial hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone has seen Chris or has any information about his movements or whereabouts then they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1309 of 6 January