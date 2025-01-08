Chris Price: Concern grows for missing Castleford teenager last seen on Boxing Day

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:24 GMT
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any information about the whereabouts of a missing Castleford teenager.

The last confirmed sighting of Chris Price was in Castleford on the afternoon of Boxing Day - Thursday, December 26. He has been reported missing this week.

Chris Price.
Chris Price. | WYP

The 17-year-old is described is approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes, brown hair and facial hair.

If anyone has seen Chris or has any information about his movements or whereabouts then they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1309 of 6 January

