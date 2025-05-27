Churwell crash: Car overturns in Leeds as driver rushed to hospital after parked vehicle collision on Elland Road

A car has landed on its roof in a Leeds suburb following a crash.

Police were called shortly after 1.30pm today (Tuesday) following the collision in Churwell.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision involving a moving car and a parked car on Elland Road in Churwell, Leeds.

The crash happened on Elland Road in Churwell near to the junction with Old RoadThe crash happened on Elland Road in Churwell near to the junction with Old Road
The crash happened on Elland Road in Churwell near to the junction with Old Road | Google

“The driver of the moving vehicle suffered injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.”

Road has been closed and warnings have been issued of traffic disruption in the area.

