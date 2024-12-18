Car collides with tree in Leeds after driver has suspected medical episode in Cross Gates

Emergency crews scrambled to the scene after a car collided head-on with a tree in Leeds.

Police officers on patrol came across a vehicle that had collided with a tree on Station Road, Cross Gates, Leeds, at around 1.10pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The male driver of the vehicle is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

There was traffic disruption as crews dealt with the incident and an air ambulance landed at the scene.

The crash happened in Leeds on Wednesday afternoonplaceholder image
The crash happened in Leeds on Wednesday afternoon | Google

