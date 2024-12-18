Emergency crews scrambled to the scene after a car collided head-on with a tree in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers on patrol came across a vehicle that had collided with a tree on Station Road, Cross Gates, Leeds, at around 1.10pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The male driver of the vehicle is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was traffic disruption as crews dealt with the incident and an air ambulance landed at the scene.

The crash happened in Leeds on Wednesday afternoon | Google

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox