Car collides with tree in Leeds after driver has suspected medical episode in Cross Gates
Police officers on patrol came across a vehicle that had collided with a tree on Station Road, Cross Gates, Leeds, at around 1.10pm this afternoon (Wednesday).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The male driver of the vehicle is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital by ambulance.”
There was traffic disruption as crews dealt with the incident and an air ambulance landed at the scene.
