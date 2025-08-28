A woman in her 60s has been left with life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision near a Leeds village.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious collision on Woodhall Road near Calverley yesterday (Wednesday) at 2.25pm.

A Volkswagen Up travelling south and away from Calverley was in collision with a Skoda Kodiaq which was travelling towards Calverley.

The crash happened on Woodhall Road near Calverley | Google

The driver of the VW, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone with video or dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or going online quoting reference 1058 of 27/8.