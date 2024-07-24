Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A body has been discovered at the site of a Yorkshire beauty spot.

Officers searching for missing person Anthony Smith have recovered a body from the River Wharfe in Bolton Abbey.

The discovery was made by a member of the public earlier today (Wednesday, July 24).

River Wharfe in Bolton Abbey. | Stock

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Although formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe the body is of missing Essex man Anthony Smith.

“Anthony’s family have been informed of today’s news and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”