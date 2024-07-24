Bolton Abbey: Body found in River Wharfe at North Yorkshire beauty spot in search for missing Essex man
Officers searching for missing person Anthony Smith have recovered a body from the River Wharfe in Bolton Abbey.
The discovery was made by a member of the public earlier today (Wednesday, July 24).
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Although formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe the body is of missing Essex man Anthony Smith.
“Anthony’s family have been informed of today’s news and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”
Police confirmed that they are not currently treating the death as suspicious.