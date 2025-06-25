Batley fatal crash: Woman in her 70s who died after being hit by road sweeper named as police investigation continues
It was reported to West Yorkshire Police at 9:55am yesterday (Tuesday) that a collision had occurred on Commercial Street involving a road sweeper and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, now identified as 77-year-old Khatija Umarji from Batley, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the collision.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been interviewed and released on bail.
Detective Sergeant Nina Roper, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “A woman has sadly lost her life, and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.
“We have spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene but would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident, or the events leading up to it, to please make contact. Motorists who were in the area are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant dashcam footage if they have one fitted.”
The Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal to any witnesses to come forward. They are also asking that anyone with footage of the collision or events leading up to it provides this to the police and is mindful of Khatija Umarji’s family in not posting or sharing it on social media.
