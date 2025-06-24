Batley fatal crash: Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by road sweeper in West Yorkshire town
It was reported to West Yorkshire Police at 9:55am this morning (Tuesday) that a collision had occurred on Commercial Street involving a road sweeper and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is currently in custody.
Detective Sergeant Nina Roper, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “A woman has sadly lost her life, and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.
“We have spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene but would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident, or the events leading up to it, to please make contact.
“Motorists who were in the area are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant dashcam footage if they have one fitted.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team online or by calling 101, quoting log number 509 of 24 June.
