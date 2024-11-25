Bar Lane, Wakefield: Police appeal after crash claims life of driver

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:41 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Wakefield over the weekend.

It happened on the A637 Bar Lane at around 12.30pm on Saturday (November 23) and involved a red Seat Arona and a black BMW 116D.

The Arona was travelling along the A637 towards Midgley, when it crossed on to the opposite carriageway and collided with a BMW travelling in the opposite direction close to Bank Farm.

The driver of the Arona, an 85-year-old man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The BMW driver was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or assisted with incident at the scene.

Officers would also be keen to hear from anyone who has footage that may assist this investigation.

If you can help then please contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 0764 of 23 November.

