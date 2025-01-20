Leeds city centre: Army carry out controlled explosion after old artillery shell discovered in River Aire

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 07:13 BST
The army was called in to carry out a “controlled explosion” after an old artillery shell was found in the river in Leeds city centre.

At 12.46pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of the shell having been found by a magnet fisher in the River Aire off South Accommodation Road in Leeds city centre.

Emergency services attended and a cordon was put in place as a precaution for public safety.

The device was discovered in the River Aire off of South Accommodation streetThe device was discovered in the River Aire off of South Accommodation street
The device was discovered in the River Aire off of South Accommodation street | Google

Army bomb disposal experts attended and examined the item.

The cordon was extended, and the item was safely disposed of with a controlled explosion shortly after 6pm.

