Leeds city centre: Army carry out controlled explosion after old artillery shell discovered in River Aire
At 12.46pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of the shell having been found by a magnet fisher in the River Aire off South Accommodation Road in Leeds city centre.
Emergency services attended and a cordon was put in place as a precaution for public safety.
Army bomb disposal experts attended and examined the item.
The cordon was extended, and the item was safely disposed of with a controlled explosion shortly after 6pm.
