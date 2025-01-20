Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The army was called in to carry out a “controlled explosion” after an old artillery shell was found in the river in Leeds city centre.

At 12.46pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of the shell having been found by a magnet fisher in the River Aire off South Accommodation Road in Leeds city centre.

Emergency services attended and a cordon was put in place as a precaution for public safety.

The device was discovered in the River Aire off of South Accommodation street | Google

Army bomb disposal experts attended and examined the item.

The cordon was extended, and the item was safely disposed of with a controlled explosion shortly after 6pm.