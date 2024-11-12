Allerton Bywater crash: Cyclist suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run collision with van near Castleford
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information following the crash at about 4.45pm on Barnsdale Road between Allerton Bywater and Castleford yesterday (Monday).
The male rider, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries following the collision with the van, which did not stop at the scene
For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
A number of enquiries remain ongoing and police are keen to hear from any witnesses who may have relevant dash cam footage, or who travelled past just following the collision.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact PC Cooper at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 1233 of November 11th. Information can also be given online via the West Yorkshire Police website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.