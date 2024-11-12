Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cyclist in his 60s has suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision with a van near a Leeds village.

Police are appealing for information following the crash at about 4.45pm on Barnsdale Road between Allerton Bywater and Castleford yesterday (Monday).

The male rider, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries following the collision with the van, which did not stop at the scene

The crash happened on Barnsdale Road between Allerton Bywater and Castleford | Google

A number of enquiries remain ongoing and police are keen to hear from any witnesses who may have relevant dash cam footage, or who travelled past just following the collision.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact PC Cooper at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 1233 of November 11th. Information can also be given online via the West Yorkshire Police website.