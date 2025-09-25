A1(M) at Leeds: Tributes after driver dies following crash

A woman who was seriously injured in a collision on the A1(M) last week has passed away in hospital.

Joanne Gregory sadly died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. (September 23)

The 59-year-old was the driver of a black Volvo XC40, which was stationary on the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway between Junctions 45 and 46 near Wetherby, when it was struck by a black Mercedes C250.

Joanne Gregory. | WYP

The impact of the collision, which occurred at about 10.05am last Friday (September 19), caused both vehicles to come to rest in the middle of the carriageway.

Joanne’s family have issued a short statement: “Joanne was a loving mother, wife, and sister, and a caring friend to all who knew her. Her kindness and warmth touched so many lives. We are devastated by her loss, and her absence will leave a lasting hole in our hearts and lives forever.”

A 59-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Volvo, remains in hospital where she is receiving treatment for injuries.

The Mercedes driver, a 44-year-old man, who was also injured in the collision, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, or anyone with footage which may assist this investigation.

The team can be contacted on 101, or by going online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 13250538604.