Elland Road crash: Four people rushed to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Leeds

Four people have been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Leeds this afternoon (Tuesday).
By Charles Gray
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:52 BST
Police were called at 2.31pm to reports of a collision on Elland Road, while footage from the scene also shows fire and ambulance crews at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Four people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

“The road has been closed and diversions put in place.”

Residents on social media have commented saying that traffic in the area, has been significantly affected by the incident.

