A man has died after being pulled from a canal in Elland, West Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police received a concern for safety report at around 2pm on Tuesday relating to man who had been pulled from the canal in Elland, close to Halifax Road.

The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "At 1.54pm yesterday (Tuesday), police received a concern for safety report relating to a man who had been pulled from the canal in Elland, close to Halifax Road.

Police were called to the canal in Elland near Halifax Road on Tuesday to reports of man having been pulled from the water. Picture by Google

"Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital for further treatment after receiving medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the Coroner.