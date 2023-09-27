Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Elland: Police issue statement as man dies after being pulled from West Yorkshire canal

A man has died after being pulled from a canal in Elland, West Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Sep 2023, 18:22 BST
Police received a concern for safety report at around 2pm on Tuesday relating to man who had been pulled from the canal in Elland, close to Halifax Road.

The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "At 1.54pm yesterday (Tuesday), police received a concern for safety report relating to a man who had been pulled from the canal in Elland, close to Halifax Road.  

Police were called to the canal in Elland near Halifax Road on Tuesday to reports of man having been pulled from the water. Picture by GooglePolice were called to the canal in Elland near Halifax Road on Tuesday to reports of man having been pulled from the water. Picture by Google
Police were called to the canal in Elland near Halifax Road on Tuesday to reports of man having been pulled from the water. Picture by Google

"Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital for further treatment after receiving medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.  

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the Coroner. 

"Police in Calderdale are also appealing for two members of the public who helped to pull pull the male from the canal but left the scene without leaving their details to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 835 of 26/9/23."

