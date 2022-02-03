West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted shortly after 10.15pm on Wednesday night when a fire began in a seventh floor flat in Cross Chancellor Street.

A spokesperson said crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, a dry powder fire extinguisher and a high powered fan to deal with the fire and rid the flat of smoke.

Firefighters were called to a property in Cross Chancellor Street. Picture: Google

They said an electrical socket in a seventh floor flat of a cladded highrise block of flats had been involved in the fire.

They added that no injuries were reported and smoke detectors had been working at the time of the incident.

Firefighters from Leeds, Moortown, Hunslet, Killingbeck and Bradford all attended the scene.