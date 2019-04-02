'Electrical fire and tissue' sparks fire at Harehills corner shop

Tissue in a basement caught alight during an electrical fire at a corner shop.

Six fire appliances and a specialist firefighting foam appliance were called to Harehills Road on Monday night after the fire started in SK Discount.

SK Discount in Harehills Road, and the debris left outside.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out just after 9.40pm.

A stretch of the road at the junction with Lambton Street was closed off while officers tackled the blaze.

The fire was put out but officers were unable to get access to the basement as there was too much smoke.

Mohammad Zada, who works at the next door Makkah Bakery, was still at work when the fire broke out.

He said: "There was smoke everywhere. Smoke was coming out of all the windows. The smell is in my shop, but everything is OK.

"The owner told me it was caused by an electrical fire and lots of tissue."

Smoke could be seen pouring from the windows above the shop as crowds of people gathered to watch in Harehills Road.

It is understood the owners of the shop, who were not at the scene this morning, have had the business for around four years.

Specialist officers at the scene included firefighters in breathing apparatus and Hazardous Materials and Environmental Protection officers.