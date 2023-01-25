A prohibition notice has been issued for Eldon Court, on the corner of Woodhouse Lane and St Marks Road, following a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) investigation – which found serious fire risks in the privately-owned block.

Around 300 students were told to immediately leave their homes at 8pm yesterday and were found emergency accommodation. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that some students may have slept in university libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WYFRS Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Dave Walton, said: “The decision to take this action has not been taken lightly, especially given the resultant upheaval it has caused for many people. We had no choice but to act in this way after our investigations highlighted serious concerns and risk to life.

Students have been evacuated from Eldon Court in Leeds (Photo: Google)

“We were called in after a survey of the building revealed several potential fire risks. The risks were so serious that it would have been dangerous to allow people to continue to stay in the building once these were identified.”

He added emergency planning services were alerted to the situation and they held a meeting with local universities that have students living in the privately-owned accommodation block. All were offered emergency accommodation overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is our duty as the enforcing agency to ensure the safety of our residents is paramount,” DCFO Walton added. “We only serve notice where the risk to people’s life is so serious that we must prohibit or restrict the use of all, or part of the premises until specified matters have been remedied.”

The prohibition notice was issued under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005. Article 31, a notice under the Environment and Safety Information Act 1988.The notice requires action to remove the imminent and immediate risk. If remedies are not made, the fire service can seek to prosecute those responsible. If found liable, this could lead to costly fines.

Advertisement Hide Ad