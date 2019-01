This latest information is taken from the Ofsted website on January 15. Click here to find out who Ofsted are and how they work. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Kirkstall Valley Primary School - Requires improvement Early years provision: Requires improvement. Inspection dates: 1314 June 2018. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Hunslet Carr Primary School - Requires improvement Early years provision: Requires improvement. Inspection dates: 78 March 2018. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Hollybush Primary School - Requires improvement Early years provision: Requires improvement. Inspection dates: 6 - 7 March 2018. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Middleton St Marys C of E Primary School - Requires improvement Early years provision: Requires improvement. Inspection dates: 2526 September 2018 Google other Buy a Photo

View more