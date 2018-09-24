Leeds school issues warning to parents after man grabs 13-year-old girl

Have your say

A Leeds school has issued a warning to parents after a report of a 13-year-old girl being grabbed by a man.

Police are investigating after Benton Park School in Rawdon sent an email to parents to warn them about the incident.

The incident took place on Wednesday (September 19) and it was reported to police the following day, on September 20.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are investigating a report of a 13-year-old girl being grabbed by a man in Yeadon on Wednesday (19/9).

"The incident was reported to police at 5.40pm on 20 September and officers are currently conducting initial enquiries to establish the full circumstances."

