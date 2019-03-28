Leeds primary school celebrates its first good Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils at Cottingley Primary School in Leeds are celebrating after getting their first good Ofsted rating.

Part of AET, the largest academy trust in the country, Cottingley was previously rated as requires improvement by inspectors in 2016. It is the first time the school has been rated as good. Under the ‘tenacious’ leadership of Mrs Kelly Bentley, the primary has seen radical improvement across a range of areas.

220217 Pupils at Cottingley Primary Academy School in Leeds with their Virtual Reality viewers .

In the report, Ofsted stated: “Pupil performance is good and improving, with standards in reading, writing and maths all having increased. In 2018, pupils’ performance in the key stage 2 statutory tests was above national averages in reading, writing and mathematics at the expected standard. The whole school approach to maths, together with good quality teaching, have ensured that pupils are able to use and apply basic mathematical skills. Behaviour is good, with pupils behaving well around school and in class. Pupils are proud of their school – they are polite, well-mannered and confident to engage in conversation.”

Inspectors also commended the support and professional development provided by AET.

Mrs Bentley said: “The outcome of the inspection is testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff team, pupils and community of Cottingley. I am delighted that their efforts have been acknowledged and am excited by the journey of further improvement that lies ahead of us.

“We are so proud and will continue, as part of AET, to inspire every child to seek the remarkable life that they deserve.”