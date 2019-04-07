First look at new Leeds City College campus

A first glimpse of how the new £60m Quarry Hill Campus of Leeds City College has been unveiled.

New CGIs of the campus, due to open its doors for the first time in September 2019, showcase how the new campus will appear.

It will house two of the college’s biggest schools; the School of Creative Arts and the School of Social Science and will house 3,000 students upon completion, with up to 2,000 students there at any one time.

Situated in the city’s cultural quarter, with modern, state-of-the-art classrooms, independent learning spaces, social areas and incredible views over the city, the provisions will help fulfil the college’s pledge to ‘create inspiring learning spaces’.

The replica practical care suites will give students studying health science and social care a realistic experience of their future working environment. By 2022, the healthcare, social care and childcare sectors will account for 145,625 jobs across the region, 6 per cent more than in 2016.

Designed by Ellis Williams Architects, the development is located on Eastgate and is being built by Wates Construction North East & Yorkshire.

The project has received £33.4mfunding from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1bn package of government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.

Suzanne Gallagher, who will be the Campus Manager at the Quarry Hill Campus upon opening, said: “We’re delighted to show off these fantastic new images, revealing what’s in-store for students come September.

“The facilities situated within the Schools of Creative Arts and Social Science have been specifically designed with each of the individual schools in mind and aim to depict authentic surroundings similar to those students would encounter in the world of work.

“We are extremely passionate about providing a first-class educational experience for our students and this new facility demonstrates our commitment to offering students an innovative learning environment where they can develop and excel.”