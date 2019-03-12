Discover the secret behind York School’s top results at Open Morning

Prospective families are being invited to visit Queen Margaret’s near York to find out how they consistently achieve top examination results.

The independent all-girls School, near Escrick Park, saw more than half its students earn five or more 9 to 7 (A* to A) grades or equivalent at GCSE last year, including Maths and English, while more than a third gained the very best 9 to 8 (A*) grades or equivalent.

Almost half the girls reached A*-A grades at A-level, and 79 per cent of entries gained A*-B grades; three girls went on to Oxford and Cambridge, thanks to their outstanding A-level achievements.

Queen Margaret’s will be throwing open its doors for an Open Morning on Saturday 30 March, with the chance to tour the School and meet the new Head, Sue Baillie, who will take over from current head Jessica Miles in September 2019, along with house staff and teachers.

Visitors can also chat to current students to find out more about what’s on offer at the School for 11- to 18-year-olds.

Set in 75 acres of parkland, Queen Margaret’s is the only all-girls full boarding school in the North of England which welcomes day students; seven out of ten pupils are full boarders, while day boarders have beds at the School and stay over every Friday evening.

The 17th century Grade II-listed main School building is surrounded by impressive facilities, including a new floodlit Astroturf pitch, an outdoor pool and a 25m six-lane indoor swimming pool, athletics track, six outdoor tennis courts, hockey and lacrosse pitches, a sports hall, cardio suite and squash courts. Added to this are fully equipped drama and dance studios, a professional theatre, chapel and riding school in the grounds of the estate.

'By providing an award-winning, holistic education which is underpinned by warm-hearted pastoral care, Queen Margaret’s empowers every girl to flourish in a safe and happy boarding environment,” says Mrs Miles.

“Queen Margaret’s is a forward-thinking school for girls who aspire to be leaders in every walk of life. Many families choose our school as it is a unique place with a strong sense of community: girls live, learn and grow with their friends, are happy in their own skin and are ready to push themselves in whichever careers they choose.”

Academic, art, dance, drama, music, choral and sport scholarships are on offer to those who show outstanding talent and potential; means-tested bursaries are available, and applications are welcomed.

Find out more at the open morning, which ends with lunch cooked by the school’s own award-winning catering team. To register for a place, call 01904 727630, email qm-admissions@queenmargarets.com or visit http://queenmargarets.com/joining/open-mornings/