Eccup Lane crash: Cyclist taken to hospital after crash near Golden Acre Park in Leeds
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Leeds.
It happened at the junction of Eccup Lane and King Lane, near Golden Acre Park, at about 7.30am today (Tuesday).
The crash involved a bike and a car, but there was no contact between the vehicles.
Police officers were called out to the scene of the crash and closed the junction.
The cyclist, a man in his fifties, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.
Police reopened the road at about 8.30am.