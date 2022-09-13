It happened at the junction of Eccup Lane and King Lane, near Golden Acre Park, at about 7.30am today (Tuesday).

The crash involved a bike and a car, but there was no contact between the vehicles.

Police officers were called out to the scene of the crash and closed the junction.

The crash happened at the junction of Eccup Lane and King Lane (Photo: Google)

The cyclist, a man in his fifties, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.