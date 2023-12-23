Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ecclesburn Road: Tragedy as man dies after falling from roof in Leeds

A man has died after falling from a roof in Leeds.
By James Connolly
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 14:42 GMT
The tragic incident, at an address in Ecclesburn Road, happened yesterday afternoon (December 22).

Police were called to the scene and are carrying out enquiries.

The Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are carried out.

