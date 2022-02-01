Ebony Carpenter: Missing Wakefield teenager found

A 13-year-old girl reported missing from Wakefield has returned home.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:35 pm

Police today confirmed missing Ebony Carpenter is back home.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

Ebony Carpenter. PIC: WYP

